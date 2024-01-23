Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Devotees broke through security lines at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya amid huge rush for 'Darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla on Tuesday.

The temple was open to the public today a day after the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla idol.

Crowds of impatient people broke through police lines as Ram Bhakts started thonging in large numbers to the temple. Security was steeped up at the temple, which witnessed a heavy rush of devotees at its main gate from 3 am.

Appealing to devotees to stay patient, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of Lucknow Zone, Piyush Mordia said that darshan is going on as usual but since a large number of devotees have gathered the process is taking time.

"Darshan is going on as usual. However, since devotees have gathered in large numbers it is taking time. We want people not to lose patience. They need to wait patiently. Those who are standing ahead will get the chance to have darshan first," the ADG said speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

The ADG said, "The way to the exit is separate. People are coming out from a separate route. Our entry and exit gates are defined."

Mordia said that it is the primary duty of the police to ensure that no one faces inconvenience and so he appealed to the devotees to follow police directives.

"Yesterday the Pran Pratishtha ceremony was performed. People are excited and are coming for darshan. In the coming days too, people will come for darshan and it is our primary duty to ensure that no devotee faces inconvenience. I appeal to devotees to follow police directives. If we are asking them to wait patiently at a holding area for some time, they should follow that directive," the ADG said.

"People have deep devotion for Lord Ram. Some have come from far distances on foot or by cycle. We respect their devotion," he added.

Asking people not to click photos on their mobile phones during 'darshan', Mordia said, "Please do not to use mobile phones inside temple premises. This causes delays in darshan. There are uncountable photos of Lord Ram on the internet. We want to ensure darshan for everyone."

On traffic arrangements in Ayodhya, he said, "Heavy vehicles have been diverted for a few days so that people do not face difficulties at the city crossings."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was held amid unbridled celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals officiated by a select complement of priests. Celebrations were also held across the country to mark Lord Ram's return to this throne. (ANI)

