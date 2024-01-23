Lucknow, January 23: A woman was brutally gang-raped and murdered by her four brothers-in-law in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, while her husband, who orchestrated the crime, is absconding in Dubai, the police said on Tuesday. The deceased woman's naked body was found in a septic tank of an under-construction building in Fatehpur on January 20.

According to an Aaj Tak report, police arrested the four accused, identified as Rohit Lodhi, Ramchandra alias Puttu, Shivam alias Pancham, and Sonu Lodhi, after the victim’s family lodged a complaint. A fifth accused, Nanku Lodhi, is still at large. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman's Naked Body Discovered in Under-Construction Building in Fatehpur, Investigation Underway (Watch Video).

How Did Matter Come to Light?

The incident came to light on January 20 when the locals found the naked body of the woman inside a water tank at an under-construction site. They quickly alerted the police. When the police arrived for the investigation, apart from the woman's body, they also recovered some soft drinks and snacks from the spot.

What Did Police Find Out in Investigation?

According to the police, the accused lured the woman, who had gone to her parents’ house, on the pretext of taking her to a fair. They then raped her and smashed her face with bricks to hide her identity. The accused confessed that they committed the crime at the behest of their brother, the woman’s husband, who promised them money. The police said they were trying to nab the husband and the fifth accused. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Held for Killing 15-Year-Old Daughter Over Her Love Affair in Kaushambi District.

The postmortem report confirmed that the woman was gang-raped and died of severe head injuries and blood loss, the police added.

In another incident, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three people in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman whose body was found in a thicket in a village in Fatehpur district around nine months ago. The accused were identified as a 22-year-old man, his 45-year-old mother and his brother-in-law, 30.

