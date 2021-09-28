New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Botlab Dynamics, a start-up incubated at IIT Delhi, and the Drone Federation of India (DFI) organised a light show with the help of drones on the institute campus on Tuesday in the presence of Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola.

"The (light show) formation consisted of approximately 80 indigenously built drones by BotLab Dynamics," the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The show displayed a DNA structure, a cylindrical cone, the Indian flag, and a 'Thank U' formation in honour of Kharola, who's retiring by the end of this month, the statement said.

The DFI has companies like Asteria Aerospace, Quidich Innovation Labs, AutoMicroUAS, Aarav Unmanned Systems and Indrones as its members.

Also Read | APSC JE Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at apsc.nic.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)