New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said that it has deputed a team to investigate severe turbulence on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight, said a DGCA official on Monday.

SpiceJet in a statement on Monday said that the seat belt sign was on when the aircraft encountered turbulence and several announcements for the same were also made by crew members asking passengers to remain seated.

"DGCA has ordered a probe into the turbulence incident on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight on May 1. A team has been formed to investigate and submit a report at the earliest," said a DGCA official

According to the official, the probe team has reached Kolkata airport to inspect the aircraft and will meet the injured passengers for their statements.

"After that, the team will meet the SpiceJet crew for their statement on the matter. If the investigation finds any lapses in safety issues, the regulator will take strict action," the official said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday termed the incident unfortunate and said that the matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness and deftness.

"The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India has deputed a team to investigate the incident. The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness and deftness," said Scindia in a tweet.

"More details on the cause(s) will be shared once the investigation is completed," he added.

Meanwhile, the cabin crew and cockpit crew of SpiceJet SG- 945 will not be placed for aircraft duties, till the pending investigation, SpiceJet told ANI.

SpiceJet further said that 11 passengers onboard its flight from Mumbai to Durgapur in West Bengal were injured in the severe turbulence a day ago and were hospitalised. Of these, eight have been discharged so far.

SpiceJet Spokesperson, in a statement, said, "Eleven passengers travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on May 1, which encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers, were hospitalised. Eight of those hospitalised have been discharged so far. SpiceJet is providing all possible help to the injured."

The airline said that due to severe turbulence, injuries were caused to a few passengers, but "timely medical assistance was provided upon arrival."

According to sources, passengers sustained injuries as cabin baggage fell on many of them, leading to head injuries to several flyers. However, the flight landed safely at Durgapur airport. (ANI)

