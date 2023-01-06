New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advisory recommends keeping restraining devices inside Aircraft to control unruly passengers.

A senior DGCA official said that they recommend devices kept in aircraft cabin used to restrain unruly passengers of level 3 type i.e abusive physically violent category. The device looks like a handcuff. Equipment for the help of cabin crew. Some airlines in India like Air Asia are keeping it in the aircraft cabin.

He further said that Applying restraining devices should be used when all conciliatory approaches have been exhausted. Civil Aviation Rule (CAR) makes cabin crew responsible for informing the passenger of the repercussion and consequences of such unruly behaviour.

The advisory comes in wake of a passenger urinating on a woman on an Air India flight. (ANI)

