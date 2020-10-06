Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Dharavi slum colony here rose to 3,280 on Tuesday with the addition of 22 fresh cases, a Mumbai civic body official said.

This is the 11th day in row that Dharavi reported new cases in double digits.

Of the total 3,280 cases, 2,795 patients have already been recovered from the infection, he said, adding that the slum now has 192 active patients.

