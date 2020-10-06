New Delhi, October 6: Mounting a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi levelled the "coward" jibe at him while addressing a gathering in Haryana. The contentious remark, in reference to the PM, was made by Gandhi while addressing a gathering of farmers and party workers in Kurukshetra on Tuesday. Nuclear-Capable Shaurya Missile to be Inducted And Deployed by Indian Forces Amid Standoff in Ladakh: Reports.

The Gandhi scion accused the PM of adopting a meek border policy amidst the aggression shown by China. He alleged that India is the only country in contemporary age which is "allowing" another nation to occupy its lands. The former Congress president further added that had his party been in power, China would have been driven away in "15 minutes".

"The coward PM says that no one has taken our land. Today, there is only one country in the world whose land has been taken by another country. And PM calls himself a 'deshbhakt'. If we were in power we would've thrown out China in less than 15 minutes," Gandhi said.

Watch Video of Rahul Gandhi's Tirade Against PM Modi

#WATCH The coward PM says that no one has taken our land. Today, there is only one country in the world whose land has been taken by another country. And PM calls himself a 'deshbhakt'. If we were in power we would've thrown out China in less than 15 mins: Rahul Gandhi in Haryana pic.twitter.com/JarmXUMTFs — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

Gandhi reached Haryana today as part of his "Kheti Bachai Yatra" - a tractor rally launched from Punjab to protest against the agriculture reform laws recently enacted by the Centre. The laws, allege the protesters, will lead to the weakening and eventual dismantling of the MSP procurement system.

While attacking the Modi government over the farm laws, Gandhi also condemned the Prime Minister over the the ongoing border crisis with China. The two nations are involved in a face-off in eastern Ladakh sector since April-May this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2020 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).