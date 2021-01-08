Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) With the addition of only one fresh case of coronavirus, the count of infections in Mumbai's Dharavi area stood at 3,842 on Friday, a senior civic official said.

The slum-dominated locality had recorded five new cases the day before.

A total of 3,514 patients from the locality have recovered from the infection so far, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

There are currently 16 active COVID-19 cases in Dharavi, he added.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered as the largest slum in Asia having a population over 6.5 lakh.

