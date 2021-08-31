Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pays tribute to former UP CM Kalyan Singh in Aligarh.

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday visited the home of the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Kalyan Singh in Aligarh and paid his tributes to him.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The ideals of Kalyan Singh, who gave up power for the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram, his life values and conscientiousness will always be a source of inspiration for all of us. May Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram always place his supreme devotee at his feet."

Kalyan Singh passed away on August 21 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure. He was a two-time chief minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to 1999), as well as a Governor of Rajasthan (2014-19).

He also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both at the state level and central level. (ANI)

