Buduan (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader and former Buduan MP Dharmendra Yadav on Wednesday appealed to the party workers to ensure victory of SP candidate Shivpal Singh Yadav from the seat.

SP had on Tuesday declared the name of Shivpal Yadav on this seat replacing Dharmendra Yadav, whose name was declared earlier from this seat.

Addressing a 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) conference here, Dharmendra Yadav said, "Be it election of Dharmendra or 'chacha' (uncle) Shivpal Yadav, the aim should be to ensure victory of SP candidate."

"If someone elderly from the family contests, will you (workers) let him down? If you do not honour elderly, who calls youths as 'sanskari' (cultured)?" he said.

Asking his supporters to unite for SP, he said, "You might be demoralised or sad but our objective should be one - to ensure victory of the SP candidate."

Dharmendra Yadav lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the seat to BJP's Sanghamitra Maurya, daughter of Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently left the SP.

