Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 17 (ANI): Dhirubhai Ambani University on Saturday held its 20th Convocation at its Gandhinagar campus, awarding degrees to 649 students across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs.

Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Professor Emeritus of the Department of Electrical Engineering and former Director of IIT Madras, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and delivered the convocation address.

The ceremony was presided over by Ambassador TS Tirumurti, Member of the Board of Governors. Senior university leaders were also in attendance, including Director General Prof (Dr) Tathagata Bandyopadhyay, Director of the Faculty of Technology Dr G Venkatesh, Director of the School of Law Prof. (Dr) Avinash Dadhich, and Executive Registrar Siddharth Swaminarayan, along with other dignitaries, faculty members, and staff.

Among the graduating students, 348 were from undergraduate programmes, including B.Tech (ICT), B.Tech (Mathematics and Computing), B.Tech (Honours) ICT with a minor in Computational Science, and B.Tech (EVD). A total of 295 postgraduate degrees were awarded under M.Tech (ICT), M.Tech (EC), M.Sc (IT), M.Sc (Data Science), M.Sc (Agricultural Analytics) and M.Des (Communication Design) programmes. In addition, six research scholars were awarded PhD degrees.

The celebrations began on January 16 with a pre-convocation award ceremony recognising excellence in academic and professional fields. The event featured the Faculty Appreciation Awards 2025 and the Student Research Excellence Awards 2025, alongside honours for students with outstanding achievements in co-curricular activities.

Dhirubhai Ambani University Chairperson Tina Anil Ambani delivered a special message to the graduating students. In her address, she urged students to continue advancing technology-driven innovation while adopting human-centred design as their defining foundation. She also reminded them not to neglect their greatest asset--their health--while pursuing their goals. Emphasising the importance of physical and mental well-being, she said these form the foundation of every endeavour and provide strength during times of stress and challenge.

To mark its 25th anniversary, the University has instituted the Distinguished Alumnus Award to honour alumni who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and meaningful social contribution. The inaugural award has been conferred on Pavitar Singh, a B.Tech (ICT) graduate from the 2005 batch, in recognition of his remarkable accomplishments and long-standing association with DAU. The formal presentation of the award will take place at a separate felicitation ceremony.

The convocation also highlighted DAU's evolution as a multidisciplinary institution and its role in shaping talent across engineering, data science, agricultural analytics, design, and research. (ANI)

