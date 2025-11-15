New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): India's battle against diabetes is entering a new phase as diagnostic data and clinical experts warn of a marked rise in the disease among younger adults. Once confined to middle age, Type 2 diabetes is now increasingly being detected in people in their twenties and early thirties, a shift doctors describe as both alarming and preventable.

Recent Indian studies estimate that approximately 101 million adults in India are living with diabetes, with an additional 136 million exhibiting signs of pre-diabetes. Corresponding with this escalating health challenge, Mahajan Imaging and Labs, one of Delhi NCR's leading integrated diagnostic chains, reports a significant surge in metabolic and glucose screenings among adults under 40 in 2025.

Of those tested, nearly 38% of fasting glucose results, 20% of HbA1c readings, and 35% of post-prandial glucose outcomes were abnormal, with a notable proportion of critical cases identified early. The high percentage of abnormal findings among young adults underscores both a growing metabolic risk and the impact of expanded preventive screening. This trend reinforces urgent calls for early intervention and proactive care.

According to Padma Bhushan Dr Ambrish Mithal, Chair and Head - Endocrinology & Diabetes at Max Healthcare and former Honorary President of AIIMS Gorakhpur, said, "India finds itself at a critical juncture in its diabetes response, where the sheer scale of young-adult onset is now meeting the tools to intervene early. It is crucial that everyone, especially those aged 25 and above, undergo at least an annual screening to catch early metabolic changes and act before complications develop. Alongside regular testing, adopting a balanced diet rich in fibre, whole grains, and traditional foods such as millets can significantly improve insulin sensitivity and help maintain long-term metabolic health."

"For individuals struggling with obesity, lifestyle interventions remain the cornerstone, and in select cases, medically supervised weight-management therapies may complement these efforts to reduce diabetes risk. The challenge now is to transition from identifying disease to intercepting it, making metabolic screening, risk profiling, and follow-up a routine part of health checks for young adults, not just middle-aged adults. If this generational shift takes root, the pipeline of complications, organ damage, and lifelong medication dependence can be dramatically altered."

Padma Shri Dr. Harsh Mahajan, Founder & Chairman, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said, "We are witnessing a clear metabolic shift in India's younger population. People in their twenties and thirties, who appear fit, are showing early signs of insulin resistance. More of them are getting tested early, an encouraging sign that prevention is finally being taken seriously."

"Diabetes is not just a blood glucose value; it reflects a broader metabolic imbalance. Left unchecked, it can lead to complications such as heart attack, stroke, blindness, amputations, and fatty liver. Blood glucose, like blood pressure, can serve as an early warning sign. Modern diagnostic tools, including fasting insulin, HOMA-IR, fructosamine, C-peptide, adiponectin, and leptin, as well as MODY genetic tests, autoantibody screening, and continuous glucose monitoring with HbA1c, enable the early detection of insulin resistance and pre-diabetes. Integrating these tests with routine screening enables timely intervention, helping young adults prevent long-term complications."

"The real progress in diabetes prevention will come from integrating routine lab diagnostics with emerging molecular tools. Traditional metrics, such as HbA1c or fasting glucose, are essential, but when combined with markers that map inflammation and metabolic stress, we can start identifying risk years before diabetes develops. This convergence of preventive pathology, genomics, and data analytics is transforming how we understand and predict metabolic disease in India's young population," said Dr Shelly Mahajan, Lab Director & Clinical Lead, Mahajan Imaging & Labs

She added, "At Mahajan Imaging & Labs, these advances are supported by specialised tests such as the Enhanced Liver Fibrosis (ELF) test, Shear Wave Elastography (FibroScan), comprehensive Liver Function Test (LFT) panels, and DEXA bone-densitometry, which together help detect early liver fibrosis, metabolic stress, and skeletal or body-composition changes in at-risk individuals."Experts say the rise in screening volumes across diagnostic centres aligns with India's growing focus on preventive and genomic testing, both in private healthcare and through national programmes. The government initiative, which integrates community-level screening for diabetes and hypertension, has been expanding across districts to improve early detection and disease tracking.

While traditional tests, such as fasting glucose and HbA1c, remain central to diabetes monitoring, experts caution against over-reliance on single markers. The emerging consensus is on a more holistic, data-driven approach that includes body composition tracking, genomic risk mapping, and metabolic profiling, not as a luxury, but as a frontline preventive strategy. (ANI)

