By Kumar Gaurav

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday taunted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she took to painting while sitting at a dharna to protest against the Election Commission ban and said people of the state will give her much time for painting after May 2.

Hussain said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) is a good painter. Earlier, she has gifted paintings to me. Now people are also ready to give her enough time for her hobby."

"People of West Bengal now do not believe her and the BJP will form the government in West Bengal after election results. Didi will have enough time for painting then," he added.

Mamata on Tuesday sat on a dharna to protest the 24-hour ban imposed by the Election Commission. During her sit-in next to a Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Mayo road venue, she turned to paints and canvases and produced at least two paintings while sitting on her wheelchair.

The Trinamool Congress chief was staging the dharna as a mark of protest against what she called the EC's "unconstitutional decision" to bar her from campaigning for 24 hours in the ongoing assembly polls in the state. EC's order came after Mamata's remarks against the central forces and a statement that had alleged religious overtones.

The fifth phase of the eight-phased assembly elections will take place on Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

