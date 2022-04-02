Jammu, Apr 2 (PTI) Motorised tricycles will be provided to all the differently-abled people in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022-23, while a proposal to establish old-age homes in all districts of the Union Territory is also under consideration, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

An allocation of about Rs 198.07 crore has been made to the social welfare sector under capital expenditure for 2022-23, which is Rs 4.93 crore more than last year's budget allocation, the spokesperson said.

In the new budget, a 100-per cent coverage under all individual beneficiary schemes would be ensured in 2022-23, he added.

"Motorised tricycles will be provided to all handicapped persons, thereby achieving a 100 per cent saturation level, for which Rs 25 crore have been provisioned," the spokesperson said.

He said "there is also a proposal for old-age homes to be established in all districts".

About 8,88,359 beneficiaries were provided a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 under the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) and the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), the spokesperson said.

He said there has been a 59-per cent increase in the number of beneficiaries under social security and pension schemes, while the transgender population has, for the first time, been included for pension benefits under the ISSS.

The spokesperson said the welfare of displaced Kashmiris has been the top priority of the government, which is visible from the fact that 1,025 transit accommodation units have already been completed or substantially completed.

Another 1,488 units are at different stages of completion and the work on 2,744 units of transit accommodation has been initiated, he said.

The spokesperson said of the 6,000 posts created for Kashmiri migrants under the prime minister's package of 2015, 4,678 have been filled and the remaining ones are being filled up.

Providing foodgrains, cash assistance and other benefits will continue under security-related expenditure (SRE) to the community in 2022-23, he added.

For tribal affairs, the spokesperson said an allocation of about Rs 282.23 crore has been made under capital expenditure for the year 2022-23, which is the same as the previous year's budget allocation.

In the new budget, 100 per cent coverage of pre-matric and post-matric scholarships to Gujjar and Bakerwal students and 100 per cent disbursement for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students through direct bank transfer (DBT) are expected to be accomplished in 2022-23, the spokesperson said.

Besides, the establishment of 14 milk villages would be taken up in 2022-23, while 29 cluster tribal model villages are being established and are at different stages of implementation, he added.

The spokesperson said the construction of seven transit accommodations or shelter sheds with an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore each would be taken up in 2022-23.

Six Eklavya Model Residential Schools for ST students are also being established, he said.

