New Delhi, April 2: The Ramzan moon was sighted this evening and Muslims in India will begin fasting from Sunday. Every year, the sighting of the Ramzan moon brings great cheer for Muslims as they scamper to make preparations for fasting and head to mosques to begin special 'Taraweeh' prayers.

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad said the moon was sighted in various parts of the country and Muslims would begin fasting from Sunday.

"As the holy month begins, we pray for the welfare of all the people in the country. We pray for peace and development in the country," he told PTI.

In a statement, Muslim body Imarat-e-shariyah-Hind said a meeting of Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee was held today at 1, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and it was verified that moon was been sighted in several parts of the country. Ramadan Kareem 2022 Images & Ramadan Mubarak HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy First Roza With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and SMS in The Holy Month.

Maulana Asaduddin Qasmi Convenor of Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind, has therefore, declared that 1st Ramzan falls on Sunday, it said.

Various Muslim bodies in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal also declared that the fasting month would begin on Sunday.

Muslims have been observing the fasting month in the past two years in the shadow of the Covid pandemic. This year, many of the Covid curbs have been lifted following dip in cases and vaccination of people.

