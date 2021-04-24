Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): Deputy Inspector General of Police South Kashmir Range Anantnag Abdul Jabar visited Awantipora on Friday to review the security scenario and anti-terrorist operation.

During his visit, the DIG SKR held a meeting with SSP Awantipora, SDPOs and SHOs and discussed different security measures taken for the maintenance of overall peace in the district, as per a press statement from the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police Awantipora Mohd Yousif-JKPS gave a detailed presentation regarding the security scenario of the district and briefed the DIG about current situation in the district, including anti-terrorist operations, maintenance of law & order and investigation progress of the cases.

The DIG urged the officers to strengthen the general security grid of their respective areas to ensure peace. He also directed the officers to speedily investigate the cases in a professional manner for their logical conclusion.

He also appreciated the efforts of Awantipora police in combating the coronavirus and maintaining law and order in the district. (ANI)

