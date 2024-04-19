Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav's daughter, Aditi Yadav, campaigned for the party in Mainpuri for the Lok Sabha elections on Friday and urged the people to vote for the party.

Addressing the public, Aditi said, "On May 7, press the button of the cycle and make the Samajwadi Party win with a huge majority in the elections."

During the election campaign, women and daughters gathered in large numbers from the village to get a glimpse of Aditi.

Aditi is pursuing her graduation in Politics and International Relations from University College London (UCL), England.

Dimple Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won the Mainpuri parliamentary byelection in December 2022, defeating Raghuraj Singh Shakya of the BJP by a margin of 2,88,461 votes.

Considered the SP's bastion, the seat was held by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and it got vacated after his death on October 10.

The date of voting for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha Constituency Election is May 7 (Phase 3).

The first phase has the highest number of parliamentary constituencies among all phases.

Of the 102 seats going to the polls on Friday, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 43 seats and parties in INDIA bloc 48 seats in the 2019 election. While the BJP-led NDA is seeking third consecutive term in office under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the INDIA bloc is hoping to oust it from power.

The voting for eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh was held today. The seats include Saharanpur, Bijnor, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Nagina (reserved), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.

In the 2019 elections, turning the arithmetic of the SP-BSP 'Mahagatbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh upside down, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal (S) won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. The partners in the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav's SP and Mayawati's BSP, could only muster 15 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

