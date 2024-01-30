The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday announced the names of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Dimple Yadav will contest from Mainpuri, Shafiqur Rahman Barq from Sambhal, and Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow. ‘Talks Still Underway, Nothing Official Yet’: Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader After Akhilesh Yadav Claims Seat Sharing Deal for Lok Sabha Elections.

SP Names 16 Candidates

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)