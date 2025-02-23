New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Reacting to Congress leader Rashid Alvi's statement on the India-Pakistan cricket match, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal stated that the Congress leader is forgetting that diplomacy, politics, and sports policy are different.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader Rashid Alvi sought to know why the BJP-ruled government had given permission to play a match with "our enemy", referring to Pakistan.

"Why did the Indian government give permission for the match? You are playing with those who spread terrorism. Is this right?" Alvi said.

In response, the BJP MP told ANI, "Rashid Alvi probably forgets that diplomacy is different, politics is different, and sports policy is different. In sports, the Indian team is the best. The match is being played in Dubai. What Rashid Alvi is saying has no basis. The Indian team is definitely going to win the match against Pakistan."

Alvi questioned the policy of the Central government, arguing that, on the one hand, the government has refused to talk with Pakistan over the issue of terrorism and on the other hand, they allow cricket matches to be held between both countries.

Speaking to ANI, Alvi said, "Every BJP leader makes a lot of statements against Pakistan. They say if Congress wins, a celebration will be held there (Pakistan). Now, the Indian team is playing cricket with the Pakistan team. What kind of policy is this? If Pakistan is our enemy, then what's the point of playing with them."

India is playing Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The game is a high-stakes battle for both teams, as while Pakistan will try to keep their title defence alive, India will aim to almost confirm its berth in the semis.

The game is also being touted as an opportunity for India to avenge the loss of the 2017 Champions Trophy Final when Virat Kohli's men were deprived of putting their hands on the ICC trophy. (ANI)

