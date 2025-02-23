Mumbai, February 23: Students who will be presenting news headlines in school assemblies tomorrow, February 24, have come to the right place. LatestLY has compiled a list of top news from different sections for school assembly news headlines. These news range from national to international news and from business and entertainment to sports. Students can scroll below to know "school assembly news headlines" to be read in school on Monday.

National News Headlines

AAP Names Atishi as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Cancer Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says '62 Crore Devotees Have Come to Mahakumbh, One of Century's Rarest Events'

India To Host 2-Day Conference on Women Peacekeepers at UN Missions; EAM S Jaishankar To Deliver Keynote Address

Women Achievers to Take over PM Narendra Modi's X, Instagram Accounts to Mark Women's Day on March 8

International News Headlines

China Develops World’s Most Powerful Surveillance Camera

Pope Francis Remains Critical After Experiencing Asthma-Like Respiratory Crisis

Elon Musk Gives All Federal Workers 48 Hours To Explain What They Did Last Week

New FBI Chief Kash Patel Likely To Take Over ATF as Acting Director Next Week, Says Report

Israel Delays Release of 620 Palestinian Prisoners, Citing ‘Humiliating’ Handovers of Hostages

Business News Headlines

Jio Financial, Zomato To Enter National Stock Exchange’s Benchmark Nifty 50 Index From March 28

Taiwan-Based Delta Electronics To Invest USD 500 Million To Expand Its Presence, Announces Company President Benjamin Lin

Canada-Based Rogers Communications Lays Off Around 400 Chat Support Workers To Focus Investment in Digital Tools, Self-Serve Options

Coal India Forms Joint Venture With French Subsidiary Company for Renewable Energy Projects

Entertainment News Headlines

MS Dhoni, Sunny Deol Spotted Watching IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Telecast (Watch Video)

Aamir Khan Explains Why He Doesn’t Charge Actor’s Fee and Lets Box Office Decide His Earnings

Hindustani Bhau Slams Farah Khan Over Controversial Holi Remark on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’

‘Marco’ Star Unni Mukundan Snatches Fan’s Phone After He Gets Too Close for a Photo

Sourav Ganguly Biopic: Confirmed! Rajkummar Rao Set To Play the Iconic Cricketer

Sports News Headlines

Virat Kohli Breaks Mohammad Azharuddin's Record Of Most Catches by an Indian Fielder in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match

Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match

Robin Van Persie Joins Boyhood Club Feyenoord As Head Coach Till 2027

Jasprit Bumrah Receives His ICC Awards and Team of the Year 2024 Caps in Dubai Before IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025

17-Year-Old Mirra Andreeva Becomes Youngest Player to Win WTA 1000 Tournament Winning Dubai Championships 2025, Poised to Enter Top 10 of the Rankings

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2025 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).