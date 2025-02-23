Mumbai, February 23: Students who will be presenting news headlines in school assemblies tomorrow, February 24, have come to the right place. LatestLY has compiled a list of top news from different sections for school assembly news headlines. These news range from national to international news and from business and entertainment to sports. Students can scroll below to know "school assembly news headlines" to be read in school on Monday.
National News Headlines
- AAP Names Atishi as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly
- PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Cancer Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham
- Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says '62 Crore Devotees Have Come to Mahakumbh, One of Century's Rarest Events'
- India To Host 2-Day Conference on Women Peacekeepers at UN Missions; EAM S Jaishankar To Deliver Keynote Address
- Women Achievers to Take over PM Narendra Modi's X, Instagram Accounts to Mark Women's Day on March 8
International News Headlines
- China Develops World’s Most Powerful Surveillance Camera
- Pope Francis Remains Critical After Experiencing Asthma-Like Respiratory Crisis
- Elon Musk Gives All Federal Workers 48 Hours To Explain What They Did Last Week
- New FBI Chief Kash Patel Likely To Take Over ATF as Acting Director Next Week, Says Report
- Israel Delays Release of 620 Palestinian Prisoners, Citing ‘Humiliating’ Handovers of Hostages
Business News Headlines
- Jio Financial, Zomato To Enter National Stock Exchange’s Benchmark Nifty 50 Index From March 28
- Taiwan-Based Delta Electronics To Invest USD 500 Million To Expand Its Presence, Announces Company President Benjamin Lin
- Canada-Based Rogers Communications Lays Off Around 400 Chat Support Workers To Focus Investment in Digital Tools, Self-Serve Options
- Coal India Forms Joint Venture With French Subsidiary Company for Renewable Energy Projects
Entertainment News Headlines
- MS Dhoni, Sunny Deol Spotted Watching IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Telecast (Watch Video)
- Aamir Khan Explains Why He Doesn’t Charge Actor’s Fee and Lets Box Office Decide His Earnings
- Hindustani Bhau Slams Farah Khan Over Controversial Holi Remark on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’
- ‘Marco’ Star Unni Mukundan Snatches Fan’s Phone After He Gets Too Close for a Photo
- Sourav Ganguly Biopic: Confirmed! Rajkummar Rao Set To Play the Iconic Cricketer
Sports News Headlines
- Virat Kohli Breaks Mohammad Azharuddin's Record Of Most Catches by an Indian Fielder in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match
- Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match
- Robin Van Persie Joins Boyhood Club Feyenoord As Head Coach Till 2027
- Jasprit Bumrah Receives His ICC Awards and Team of the Year 2024 Caps in Dubai Before IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025
- 17-Year-Old Mirra Andreeva Becomes Youngest Player to Win WTA 1000 Tournament Winning Dubai Championships 2025, Poised to Enter Top 10 of the Rankings
