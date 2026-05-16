India News | Discussions Regarding Ministerial Positions Will Be Held with Allies: Keralam Congress President Sunny Joseph

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 16 (ANI): Keralam Congress President Sunny Joseph on Saturday said discussions regarding ministerial positions in the United Democratic Front (UDF) government would be held collectively with alliance partners, and an appropriate decision would be announced after consultations.

Speaking on the formation of the new cabinet, Joseph told reporters, "Discussions regarding ministerial positions will be held individually and collectively with leaders of constituent parties. An appropriate decision will be announced after the discussions".

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Meanwhile, members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) met Kerala Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan at his residence on Saturday morning, days after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a decisive victory in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.

The meeting took place outside Satheesan's official residence as the senior Congress leader prepared to leave for his scheduled engagements.

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Visuals from the venue showed crowded scenes of greetings as members of the Malayalam film fraternity welcomed Satheesan with garlands and presented him with a ceremonial shawl and a trophy.

The interaction comes at a politically important moment in Kerala, with the UDF ending the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) decade-long tenure in power.

Satheesan was announced as the leader of the Congress-led alliance on May 14 and is scheduled to take oath as Kerala's Chief Minister on May 18.

The Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 140-member Keralam Assembly, winning 102 seats and ending the Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s decade-long rule in the state.

Satheesan served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Keralam Legislative Assembly since 2021 and emerged as one of the prominent faces of the UDF campaign against the outgoing Left government. (ANI)

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