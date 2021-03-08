New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Delhi government provided free dry rations to more than 60 lakh people, who did not have ration cards, during the lockdown in April and May last year.

Besides, 71 lakh existing ration card holders received free rations from April to November 2020, according to the Outcome Budget tabled in the assembly by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Under a special coronavirus relief initiative, "Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayata Yojana", 5 kg of food grains (4 kg wheat and 1 kg rice) per beneficiary free of cost was given against 69.60 lakh e-coupons to individuals under non-PDS category (who are not covered under regular public distribution system), the Economic Survey said.

The dry rations were distributed through approximately 550 designated centres across Delhi from April 7, 2020.

Complying with the Supreme Court order issued on September 29 last year, free dry rations were provided to sex workers registered with National Aids Control Organization (NACO) through NGOs from the food grains available under the scheme "Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayta Yojana".

"Dry ration -- 64,219 kg wheat and 15,795 kg rice -- has been provided to NGOs for further distribution to the 15,782 sex workers as per the list provided by them till January 14," the economic survey report said.

