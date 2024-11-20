Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20 (ANI): The DMK on Wednesday passed six resolutions during a high-level committee meeting, condemning the BJP-led Central Government over multiple issues including violence in Manipur, 'Hindi imposition,' youth unemployment, the Waqf Amendment Bill, and the idea of 'One Nation, One Election.'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin led the DMK high-level committee meeting at Party HQ Anna Arrivalayam, in which DMK senior leaders General Secretary Duraimuragan, Treasurer TR Balu, Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi, Ponmudi, A Raja, Senior Leaders TKS Elangovan, Organizing Secretary RS Bharathi, Minister E Velu, and many others were part of the meeting.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Thanks Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Leaders for Warm Welcome, Says 'Humbled To Receive Key to the City of Georgetown' (Watch Video and Pics).

According to sources, ahead of the 2026 state election, changes were to be made in the party's organisation structure, and arrangements to be made for the party general council meeting were part of the discussion in today's high-level committee meeting.

The first out of the six resolutions appreciated Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for "introducing various people welfare schemes" under the Dravidian model of government.

Also Read | Morena Shocker: Drunk Man Beats Mother, Smashes Her to Death With Heavy Stone in Madhya Pradesh After She Tries To Resolve His Marital Disputes; Flees After Murder.

The DMK also passed a resolution condemning the Centre, accusing it of 'Hindi imposition' and discriminating funds for non-BJP ruled states regarding allocation of funds. It also slammed the BJP over unemployment, the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill, for not fulfilling poll promises that were made during the 2014 elections, and blocking state funds under the Samagara Sikhsha scheme.

Another resolution passed by DMK focussing on the Sri Lankan fishermen issue reads, "requesting the Union Government to have a conversation with the new Sri Lankan government and to assure the safety and welfare of Tamil Nadu fishermen." DMK also condemns PM Modi for not visiting Manipur even once, where ethnic violence is happening. DMK requests PM Modi to give special focus on Manipur.

Pointing out the Tamil Nadu demand in a recent meeting, the 16th Finance Commission resolution was passed saying, "The Tamil Nadu request should be mentioned fully in the 16th Finance Commission, and the Union Government should consider those demands."

DMK Leader and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also ask party functionaries to gear up for the 2026 state elections.

As the sixth resolution in the meeting, "Let's prepare for the assembly election. There is no doubt that DMK will form the government again in 2026. Cadres should start the election campaign from today." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)