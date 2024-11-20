Bhopal, November 20: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a drunk man allegedly smashed his mother to death in Morean. Police officials said that the accused killed his mother while she was sleeping in her room. It is learned that the accused was angry at his mother after she tried to pacify his fight with his wife. Post which, the accused bludgeoned his mother to death with a stone.

According to a report in FPJ, the incident occurred in the Dimni police station area. After killing his mother, the accused fled from the spot. The deceased has been identified as Ramkali Jatav. A police official said that Ramkali Jatav was sleeping at home when her "drunk" son arrived. The officer further said that the accused beat his mother first and later smashed her head with a heavy stone, thereby killing her on the spot. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Raping 9-Year-Old Girl at Village in Morena; Victim Admitted to ICU,

The incident came to light when neighbours who witnessed the horrifying crime alerted the police. However, by the time cops could reach the spot, the accused fled away. During the preliminary investigation, police officials found that the accused was upset with his mother for trying to resolve his marital disputes. After the incident, cops sent the woman's body for post-mortem. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Stabs Younger Sister to Death With Iron Trident for Talking to Neighbour in Balaghat’s Katangi, Investigation Underway.

They also registered a case of murder against the accused. Dipendra Singh, Dimni Police Station in-charge, said that the deceased woman's son is the main suspect. They have also launched a manhunt for the absconding accused. In a separate incident, a 15-year-old girl was killed, and two others were injured after a truck hit them today, November 20, while they were training for an upcoming school event in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

