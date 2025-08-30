Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson ANS Prasad on Saturday slammed the state government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying that DMK's opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a cynical ploy to stoke regional sentiments for electoral gains, the party said in a statement.

He added that the government should emulate the Centre's effective administrative reforms under Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to revitalize the state's ailing school education system.

According to the release, Prasad said that Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi must focus on creating a conducive learning environment in all villages and panchayats, ensuring students have access to clean, hygienic, and quality education.

The BJP demands that Chief Minister Stalin abandon petty politics and prioritize the crumbling school education system. Former Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai has rightly highlighted this crisis, pointing to crumbling infrastructure, unchecked social conflicts, and a failure to prioritize equitable education for all. Government school enrollment has declined from 42.23% in 2023-2024 to 37.92% in 2025-2026, with 207 schools experiencing zero enrollment, resulting in closures, he added.

He further said that Tamil-medium schools have seen a significant decline from 54% to 33%, as parents flock to private institutions offering English and multilingual curricula.

The BJP spokesperson stated that crumbling infrastructure plagues government schools, with classes often conducted under trees or on terraces, thereby flouting Right to Education (RTE) norms for safe learning environments.

Prasad added that teacher shortages are rampant, with over 5,000 part-time educators protesting for permanent roles and thousands of vacancies unfilled, breaching the 30:1 pupil-teacher ratio. Minister Poyyamozhi's focus on issuing self-congratulatory statements ignores these dire realities.

Caste-based discrimination runs rampant, with 30% of Dalit and ST students enduring abuses, segregated meals, and forced tasks like toilet cleaning. Incidents like the 2023 Nanguneri attack and 2025 Thoothukudi billhook attack expose the DMK's failure to curb caste violence, violating the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Drug addiction among students fuels further violence, underscoring the DMK's failure to ensure safe schools, the BJP spokesperson said.

The NEP promotes local languages, English, and global skills; yet, the DMK's State Education Policy (SEP) 2025 hypocritically adopts NEP elements, such as smart classrooms, while rejecting its transformative vision. This has cost Tamil Nadu Rs. 2,151 crore in Samagra Shiksha funds, depriving students of modern resources, he added.

BJP spokesperson alleged that DMK policies favour private schools, some allegedly tied to party leaders, offering multilingual curricula, while government schools deny poor students equal opportunities. The discontinuation of LKG and UKG in many government schools limits foundational education, dismantling K. Kamarajar's legacy. Politically motivated curriculum content further alienates parents, forcing low-income families into debt for private schooling.

The absence of self-discipline, confidence-building, and counselling programs for students with deficiencies undermines educational progress and mental health. Teachers often lack training to foster humanitarian values, which weakens government schools. The NEP offers robust frameworks for such initiatives, which Tamil Nadu must adopt, the statement read.

Prasad said that Minister Poyyamozhi must abandon hollow rhetoric and undertake district-wise tours, engaging District Collectors and education officials to renovate dilapidated schools, ensure basic facilities, and streamline administration. Only through such action can the school education sector be revived.

The BJP demands urgent reforms, including addressing infrastructure deficits, filling teacher vacancies, ensuring safe schools, and adopting the NEP's experiential learning and digital tools. The DMK's self-serving politics threaten Tamil Nadu's youth, and the BJP urges voters to hold them accountable in 2026 for an inclusive, equitable future.

The future of Tamil Nadu's youth is at stake, and immediate action is necessary to restore the state's educational system to its former glory. The DMK's inaction and mismanagement have led to a catastrophic decline in government schools, and it's time for a change, said Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson. (ANI)

