New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday achieved final closure for the remaining corridors of the Phase 4 ((Inderlok - Indraprstha, Saket G Block - Lajpat Nagar and Rithala - Narela - Nathurpur) with the signing of the first tranche of loan agreement between Government of India and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on 27th March 2025 for an amount of 79,726 million Japanese Yen (Equivalent to about Rs 4309.53 crores).

Taking to social media X, DMRC in a post wrote "DMRC has now achieved financial closure for the three remaining corridors of Phase 4 (Inderlok - Indraprstha, Saket G Block - Lajpat Nagar and Rithala - Narela - Nathurpur) with the signing of the first tranche of loan agreement between Government of India and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on 27th March 2025 for an amount of 79,726 million Japanese Yen (Equivalent to about Rs 4309.53 crores)."

Further, DMRC stated that with this development, the tendering would gather pace and construction activities could start subsequently.

DMRC also stated that the financial cooperation given to the Delhi Metro project by JICA had been extended which transformed the mass transportation scenario in Delhi and its peripheries.

"With this development, the tendering work shall now gather pace, and construction activities will start subsequently. JICA has extended financial cooperation to the Delhi Metro project right since the commencement of this project which has transformed the mass transportation scenario in India's national capital and its peripheries," the post further read.

Earlier on March 18, the CM Rekha Gupta congratulated DMRC for the historic achievement of completing the deepest underground stretch of Phase 4 with a tunnel boring machine breakthrough at the IGNOU station on the Aerocity--Tuglakhabad corridor, also known as the Golden Line, as per a post on X by the DMRC. (ANI)

