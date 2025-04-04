Bengaluru, April 3: The Special Court for MLAs/MPs on Thursday quashed the petition filed by prime accused in the Karnataka obscene video scandal -- former MP Prajwal Revanna -- to drop charges against him in a rape case. Revanna is the grandson of ex-Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, The court has adjourned the further proceedings of the matter to April 9.

Revanna had filed a petition with the court to drop charges against him in the rape case in the last month. He claimed that there is no his role in the case lodged by a victim from K.R. Nagar. When the judge read out the order rejecting his plea, Revanna, broke down in the court and shook his head and joined both the hands, trying to say that he has not done the crime. Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: ‘Won’t Interfere’, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After SIT Arrests Former PM Deve Gowda’s Son HD Revanna.

The investigating authorities have filed charges against him already in the case and the court will start proceedings against him based on the chargesheet from April 9 onwards. Revanna is presently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara. Revanna was arrested at the Bengaluru International Airport in the early hours of May 30, 2024, when he was returning from Germany after his grandfather H.D. Deve Gowda, and uncle H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is also Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, made a public appeal that he has to come and face the authorities.

His father, JD-S legislator H.D Revanna was jailed. Revanna and Prajwal’s mother Bhavani Revanna are currently out on bail in the kidnap and rape case linked to the sex video scam. His younger brother, JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna, who was jailed for allegedly sexually assaulting male party workers, is also out on bail. Four cases have been lodged against Prajwal Revanna in connection with sexual assault and rape. His bail plea has been rejected in all the cases. Prajwal Revanna Forced Victim To Wear His Choice of Lingerie and Laugh During Sexual Assaults, Reveals SIT Charge Sheet.

The prosecution has charged Prajwal Revanna under Sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 354 (B) (Assault or use of criminal force on a woman with an intent to disrobe her), 354 (C) (An act of watching or capturing a woman’s image while she is engaging in a private act), 376 (2) (N) (Aggravated form of rape committed by police officers and other public servants in charge, repeatedly raping same woman), 376 (2) (K) (Being in position of control or dominance over a woman, committing rape), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC and Section 66 (E) of the IT Act. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault video case involving Prajwal Revanna submitted the 2,144-page charge sheet to the Special Court for MLAs/MPs in August last year.

