Gonda (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a patient after administering an injection to her, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after a purported video of the incident began doing the rounds online.

Also Read | Tata, Airbus To Manufacture C-295 Transport Aircraft for IAF in Gujarat’s Vadodara, PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of Facility on October 30.

The accused doctor, identified as Ajmal of Khargupur police station limits, ran a private clinic. On Tuesday, the victim visited him for treatment and he allegedly raped her after administering an injection to her, the police said.

The woman alleged that the doctor threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident. However, a video of the incident was recorded by an unidentified person and made public.

Also Read | CM Manohar Lal-Led BJP Government in Haryana Completes 8 Years: Here Are Major Achievements Listed by the Chief Minister.

Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said, "An FIR was lodged against the accused doctor on the complaint of the woman on Thursday and he has been arrested. The woman has been sent for a medical examination."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)