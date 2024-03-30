DSrinagar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 30 (ANI): A doctor in Srinagar, Uttarakhand, works as a garbage collector on the road. He believes that through this, he wants to give a message to the people that if they take care of cleanliness, their health will remain good.

Doctor Nathani believes that 80 per cent of the patients who come to him fall ill due to dirt.

"Being a doctor, I have seen that 80 per cent of the patients who come to me fall ill due to dirt. I felt that the message of cleanliness should be given to the public so that it benefits them and keeping this in mind, I started this programme," the doctor told ANI.

Doctor Nathani has been doing this work for the last 10 years and every morning and evening he leaves home with his car and fills it with the garbage lying on the road.

"I have been doing this work for the last 10 years and whatever garbage I see on the road, I pick it up and give the message of cleanliness to the people. The result of this is that you will not find the kind of cleanliness in Srinagar anywhere else," he added

When the doctor was asked how he got inspired for this thing, he said, "Modi ji, when he took the oath for the first time, he cleaned with a broom in his hand and did this to make people understand that if you pay attention to cleanliness, you will remain healthy. Wherever he gets a chance, whether it is in the country or abroad, he says a thing or two about cleanliness. I am running this program only after being inspired by Modi Ji," Naithani said. (ANI)

