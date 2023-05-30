Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said meetings between two people do not make any difference to his party.

He was commenting on a tete-a-tete between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Monday night.

The meeting assumed significance as civic polls are long due in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

“Even if Devendra Fadnavis goes there and stays for eight days…Raj Thackeray is a very good host. Fadnavis must have felt like going there. It does not affect the Shiv Sena if anyone goes to meet someone,” Raut told reporters here.

Raj Thackeray left the Shiv Sena in 2006 after falling out with Uddhav Thackeray.

