Chennai, Dec 2 (PTI) A Doha-bound private flight with 139 passengers onboard suffered a technical snag while preparing for takeoff early on Friday, following which it returned, an airport official said.

The flight was on the runway preparing for takeoff when the snag was noticed and the pilots sought permission to return, the official said.

The 139 passengers were disembarked and provided with accommodation in city hotels. They were likely to proceed to their destination after the technical issue is addressed.

There were five crew members.

