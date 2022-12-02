Dehradun, December 12: Dehradun police have booked a couple who owns a creche for pets in the city after they allegedly starved a client's pet dog to death. Police said they have booked Aman Saini and his wife Sneha Saini on Wednesday evening on charges of "committing mischief by killing an animal and treating animals cruelly" under IPC section 429 and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act on the complaint of Anchal Raturi.

TOI quoted 21-year-old Raturi as saying that that she had adopted 'Babli' in July from the roadside in Jogiwala area of Dehradun.

"It was a stray. I took it to the vet for treatment first and kept it with me for a few days before taking it to the couple's creche named 'Badmash Dog House' as I was going to travel for work for a few months. I had handed it over to them in August before telling them that I will take it back after four months," Raturi said.

"Despite being away, I would call them regularly to check on Babli's health, to which they always replied that Babli was doing fine. They would even send some photos on WhatsApp in which only its face was visible,” said Raturi.

When Raturi went there to take Babli back, I found it sick with considerable weight loss. Seeing that, I immediately took it to the vet where after diagnosis I was told that it was not given food and was sick for several days".

The dog died during the treatment after which she went back to the creche owners to confront them. "They simply claimed that the dog didn't eat. Later, I started enquiring about other pet owners who had kept their dogs there, to which they shared a similar experience. I then decided to lodge a complaint," said Raturi.

Sub-inspector at Patel Nagar police station, Devender Gupta, who is probing the matter, said that they have registered a case under relevant sections on Raturi's complaint and a probe is on.

