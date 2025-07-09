New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday hit out at Union Minister and former CM HD Kumaraswamy, accusing him of indulging in "empty talk" while failing to secure central funds for state infrastructure projects, particularly the proposed tunnel corridor in Bengaluru.

Speaking at a press conference at Karnataka Bhawan in New Delhi, Shivakumar responded sharply to a question on a perceived rivalry with Kumaraswamy over credit for the tunnel project.

"Kumaraswamy has been doing a lot of empty talk. Let him get funds first," he said, in a clear swipe following Kumaraswamy's recent meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on the same project.

Shivakumar clarified that the Congress-led state government's visit to Delhi was aimed at accelerating development projects, particularly road widening, rather than an issue of cabinet expansion.

He said, "There has been no discussion on Cabinet expansion at present. We have come here to discuss developmental works in the state. Some road widening projects in Bengaluru need Defence lands, and we are meeting the Defence minister in that regard."

Shivakumar also addressed the pending nominations for four MLC seats, stating that the process would be completed before the upcoming Assembly session, and said that one seat "would be allotted to the media."

When asked if he met Sonia Gandhi, he said, "I did not meet Sonia Gandhi, but I have asked for time from senior leaders. I can't meet anyone if I don't get an appointment. Rahul Gandhi has left for Patna."

On the disruption of Rahul Gandhi's protest march in Patna, he said, "Suppressing free speech of the Opposition parties is the only job of this government. Rahul Gandhi has gone to protect the rights of voters."

Regarding the language row in Maharashtra, the Karnataka Deputy CM declined to comment, calling it an "internal matter" of that state, and reaffirmed that his government prioritises Kannada and English.

Discussing the tunnel project, the Karnataka Deputy CM said that a global tender would be issued in the next few days

"A global tender would be called in a couple of days. This project can't be done without a toll. Airport road and Nice road in the city too have tolls," DK Shivakumar said.

Responding to a query about AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala's visit to the state, Shivakumar said, "He is in the state to discuss party organisational issues. There is no politics in it."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday with discussion centred on the defence corridor in Bengaluru.

As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), both Karnataka leaders discussed organising an air show during the Mysore Dasara Festival along with the Defence corridor.

"The CM discussed organising an air show during the Mysore Dasara festival. He also discussed the defence corridor in Bengaluru and the provision of Defence Department land for development works," the CMO stated.

After meeting Rajnath Singh, CM Siddaramaiah said, "I, along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Ministers Byrathi Suresh, MB Patil, and Jayachandra, met Rajnath Singh. We discussed three main issues. We have requested permission to organise an air show during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations. A request was submitted regarding the air show, and Rajnath Singh said he has agreed to it. Along with that, we requested the establishment of a Defence Corridor in Karnataka."

CM Siddaramaiah also refuted the media reports of him meeting with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"We haven't yet received an appointment to meet Rahul Gandhi. We will meet him if the opportunity is given. I will speak with Surjewala tomorrow evening regarding the appointment of Corporation Board members. A meeting with Surjewala regarding the appointment of chairpersons and members of various corporations will take place tomorrow," said CM Siddaramaiah. (ANI)

