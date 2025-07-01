Jaipur, Jul 1 (PTI) The Rajasthan government submitted a report in the state high court recommending not to cancel the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam.

Advocate general Rajendra Prasad submitted a cabinet sub-committee report in the high court.

"The committee observed that it would be premature to cancel the recruitment exam. The SIT is doing detailed investigation and making arrests. It is possible to segregate tainted and non-tainted candidate," additional advocate general Vigyan Shah told reporters.

The matter would be heard on July 7.

Senior advocate R N Mathur, representing selected candidates, argued cancelling the recruitment would unfairly harm many innocent candidates.

"The sub-committee has stated that there is no objection on a large number of candidates. If there is no objection then I believe that the report of sub-committee is fully justified. For a few tainted candidates, entire exam cannot be cancelled," Mathur said.

On the other hand, senior advocates Major R P Singh and Harendra Neel, appearing for the petitioners, said that they would submit their reply on the matter in the next hearing.

Neel said the committee gave four recommendations -- SIT to continue with its investigation; debarring tainted candidates from future government exams; not cancelling the recruitment advertising ample vacancies and giving age relaxation to candidate in future exam -- in its report.

He said the sub-committee's report had Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's approval.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) in 2021 advertised 859 posts for sub-inspector and platoon commander.

Allegations of a paper leak surfaced during the recruitment exam, leading the government to hand over the investigation to the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police.

Over 50 trainee sub-inspectors, among others, were arrested for the paper leak.

Rajasthan government in 2024 formed a cabinet sub-committee to take a decision to whether cancel the exam or not.

