Fraudulent Website sarvashikshaabhiyan.com Makes Fake Job Offers, Claiming To Be Official Website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth

Mumbai, July 1: A website titled sarvashikshaabhiyan.com is presenting itself as the official platform of the government’s Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan initiative. The website features multiple job recruitment links and claims to offer employment opportunities for various positions including primary school teachers, lab technicians, and support staff like peons.

However, the Ministry of Education has clarified that sarvashikshaabhiyan.com is not an official government website. In a public advisory issued through the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Ministry warned that several such websites are impersonating official government portals to mislead job seekers. Narendra Modi Govt Giving Laptops To Students Free of Cost Under ‘Free Laptop Scheme 2025’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

Beware!⚠️#Fake website 'https://t.co/7SBNovCTVq' is posing as the official website of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan & offering fake job opportunities#PIBFactCheck ▶️This website is not associated with GOI ▶️Official website: https://t.co/pCjN1ZGIMW Read: https://t.co/Pi56ELk7hn pic.twitter.com/5F0iUHcLt2 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 1, 2025

According to the PIB Fact Check, websites like www.sarvashiksha.online, https://samagra.shikshaabhiyan.co.in, and https://shikshaabhiyan.org.in are also among the fraudulent platforms identified. These websites mimic the design and content style of genuine government portals, falsely advertise job vacancies, and often ask applicants to pay fees under the pretence of recruitment charges. Fact Check: Is Tesla Cybertruck Being Used for Ploughing Field in India? As AI-Generated Video Goes Viral, Here’s the Truth.

The Department of School Education and Literacy has urged the public to stay vigilant and refrain from submitting personal details or making any payments on such unofficial websites. Job aspirants are advised to verify the authenticity of recruitment information through the official government portals or notices issued by the Ministry.

