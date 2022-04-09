Jammu, Apr 9 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said the doors of his party are open for those who want to strengthen the idea of a pluralistic, democratic, progressive and united Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah was speaking at a function here to welcome new entrants into the party-fold from the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

Among those who joined the party were former government officials Raghubir Singh Manhas, D B Singh and Chander Mohan Sharma, former sarpanch Charan Singh and former soldier Sanjeev Singh from the Nowshera area of Rajouri and prominent social activist Mumtaz Shah from Surankote in Poonch, an NC spokesperson said.

"The National Conference takes pride in giving a platform to all those individuals who want to do their bit to build bridges between different communities, regions and sections of the society," Abdullah said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the NC's strategy and vision in politics are about the welfare of people and protecting the political, social and cultural interests of people from all regions and religions.

He exhorted the new entrants to the party to raise the concerns of people at the appropriate levels.

"The perception of the public's voice in the administration and the government has decreased due to the backsliding of the democratic set-up, governance deficit and administrative inertia," Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, the NC president and vice president Omar Abdullah extended warm greetings to people on the occasion of Ram Navami.

They said the festival is yet another glaring example of Jammu and Kashmir's abundant cultural richness and hoped that it is observed in the best tradition of brotherhood and gaiety.

