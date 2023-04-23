New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Taking note of the passengers' objection to the double or re-metal detector checking by private airlines staff after checking by aviation security, India's aviation security agency for civil aircraft Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has said that it is a part of the security advisory which has been issued depending upon the threat perception.

Recently, several passengers objected to double or re-metal detector checking by private airlines staff after being checked by the aviation security Central Industry Security Force (CISF), passengers have raised concerns about how airlines are handling metal detector re-checking.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh Arrested: Khalistan Sympathiser Was Surrounded, Had No Way To Escape, Says Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill.

Some air travellers on the internet objected to this, saying that "at Delhi T-1, inexplicably frisking each passenger with a metal detector before you board the bus. Seems they don't trust the CISF Security Gate check. Unnecessary and does the airline even have this mandate?"

"Security advisories are issued from time to time due to threat perception and the recent advisory on re-checking of passengers by airlines staffs is part of security advisory," a top BCAS official told ANI.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi Reaches Hubbali, Set To Attend Basava Jayanti Programme Today (Watch Video).

"The security agency has advised all private airline companies to conduct portion of passengers re-checking of all passengers except for the North-Eastern (NE) and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) flight as for NE and J-K mandatory re-checking required," he added.

The main responsibility of BCAS is to set standards and measures regarding the security of civil flights at international and domestic airports.

Notably, India is a host of G20 and has been hosting several meetings across the country. India also holds the chairman of the Shanghai Corporation Organization (SCO) and will host a number of foreign dignitaries' meetings where member countries will participate.

The Foreign Ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be held in Goa on 4 and 5 May. Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will visit India this May for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Goa, officials said on Thursday.

Bhutto-Zardari will lead the Pakistani delegation to the meeting of SCO Foreign Ministers (CFM) scheduled to be held on May 4-5 in Goa, according to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)