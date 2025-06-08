Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 7 (ANI): The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch on Sunday successfully apprehended Abhishek alias Shooter Sanjaybhsinh Tomar, a notorious criminal with a history of violent offences, after a tense standoff at an apartment in Odhav.

Tomar, wanted in multiple cases involving assault, rioting, and illegal arms possession, had been evading the law.

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch team arrived at Shivam Awas, Building X, Flat No. 505 in Bhavang Flats, where Tomar hid.

Tomar refused to open the door and instead climbed onto the kitchen balcony ledge, threatening to jump.

After the police broke in, Tomar began livestreaming the standoff on social media, continuing to threaten to jump, said the crime branch in a press note.

Authorities quickly mobilised the fire brigade and control room while negotiating with Tomar. Eventually, the police used "appropriate force" to detain him without any casualties.

Abhishek, known by his alias "Shooter," has a long history of violent crimes across Ahmedabad's eastern zone. He was wanted in several cases.

His criminal history includes six prior cases under similar charges, mostly involving assault, rioting, and illegal arms possession.

The Crime Branch stated that further legal proceedings are underway. (ANI)

