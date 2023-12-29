Bijapur, Dec 29 (PTI) A District Reserve Guard jawan was injured after a pressure improvised explosive device planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident occurred between Hiroli and Kavadgaon villages when personnel belonging to DRG and Bastar Fighters, which are units of the state police, and the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite unit of CRPF, were on patrol, he said.

"While advancing through a dirt track, DRG Head Constable Arvind Ekka inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED triggering a blast that caused injuries to his leg. He was shifted to Pusnar unit hospital from where he was referred to Bijapur district hospital. He is being taken to Raipur by helicopter for further treatment," the official said.

With this incident, nine security personnel have sustained injuries while three have died in separate Naxal incidents in December in the state's Bastar division, which comprises seven districts, including Bijapur, officials said.

