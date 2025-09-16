Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): As part of the ongoing pan-India "Operation Weed Out", Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 39.2 kg of hydroponic weed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, on September 13 to 14, 2025, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Three persons have been arrested in a coordinated operation, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted two Indian nationals arriving from Bangkok. Thorough examination of their checked-in baggage led to the recovery of 39 packets weighing 39.2 kg of hydroponic cannabis. A swift follow-up action resulted in the arrest of the intended recipient.

In another case, based on specific intelligence, the officers of DRI, seized 7.8 kg (gross weight) of hydroponic weed being smuggled from Bangkok, Thailand, to Mumbai and arrested two passengers under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

DRI has separately made seizures of 61.67 kg of Hydroponic Weed being smuggled from Bangkok, Thailand, into India at different parts of India, including Jaipur, Lucknow, and Kolkata, during the period of 26th August to 12th September 2025.

It may be recalled that earlier in Pan-India operation on 20th & 21st August 2025 DRI had seized a total of 72.024 kg of hydroponic weed worth around Rs. 72 crore along with illegal proceeds of Rs. 1.02 crore and had arrested 5 persons, including financiers and a mastermind under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985.

Over the past year, there has been a sharp rise in attempts to smuggle hydroponic weed from Thailand into India through various airports. DRI continues to act firmly against such drug syndicates that have been smuggling hydroponic weed in the country, reinforcing the Government of India's vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat. (ANI)

