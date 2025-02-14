Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Acting on specific intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai intercepted three Iranian nationals who were travelling from Dubai to Mumbai and seized 7.143 kg of gold worth over 6 crores.

As per DRI officials, after a thorough search, 7 one-kilo foreign-marked gold bars and one cut piece of a foreign-marked gold bar were recovered from the waist bags concealed under the clothes of two of the passengers.

Also Read | 'Conspiracy of Union Government To Defame Punjab and Punjabis': CM Bhagwant Mann Opposes Move To Land Next Plane Carrying Deported Indians at Amritsar Airport.

The total weight of the smuggled gold was 7.143 kg, with an estimated value of Rs 6.28 crores.

In their voluntary statements, the two passengers admitted to smuggling the gold under the direction of the third passenger, a claim that was corroborated by the third individual.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Maha Kumbh Footfall Crosses 50 Crore-Mark; More Than Combined Population of US and Russia, Says Uttar Pradesh Government.

The gold was seized, and the three passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, of 1962.

The DRI said that it continues to investigate the case further as part of its ongoing efforts to combat illegal smuggling activities.

Earlier in the day, the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB)-Chennai intercepted and seized three containers of mis-declared goods at the port, officials said.

The seized consignment included 516 alloy wheels, 11,624 pairs of IPR-violated footwear, 15,000 mobile batteries, and laser machines, with a total value of Rs 5.13 crore.

According to officials, the goods were illicitly imported under the false declaration of study tables and stationery items.

The Chennai customs department conducted several operations this year and last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)