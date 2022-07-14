Jaipur, Jul 13 (PTI) A driver of an executive officer in the Kaman municipality in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.32 lakh, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.

Bhagwan Lal, the husband of the Kaman municipality chairperson, and Shyam Bihari, an executive officer in the civic body, had allegedly asked for a bribe in lieu of releasing payments of outstanding bills of various construction projects carried out by the complainant.

They had demanded Rs 1.32 lakh from the complainant, the spokesperson said.

After the verification of the complaint, an ACB team arrested Hari Singh, the driver of the executive officer, and recovered the bribe amount of Rs 1.32 lakh from his possession, he added.

Bhagwan Lal and Bihari fled the spot after getting information about the ACB proceedings, the spokesperson said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to nab them.

