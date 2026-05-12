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Newly released surveillance video footage shows the moments before a Frontier Airlines aircraft struck and killed a person who entered a runway at Denver International Airport late Friday night, May 8. Authorities said the individual scaled a perimeter fence and walked directly into the path of the departing aircraft moments before impact.

The incident occurred around 11:19 pm as Frontier Airlines Flight 4345 was accelerating for takeoff. Officials said the pilot immediately aborted the takeoff after the collision, which also caused a brief engine fire that was later extinguished by emergency crews. US: Trespasser Killed After Being Hit by Frontier Flight 4345 During Takeoff at Denver Airport, 17 Injured (Watch Video).

Video Shows Individual Walking Into Path of Frontier Airlines Plane

NEW: Footage shows the moment an individual walked on the Denver airport runway and stood in front of a Frontier Airlines jet. Authorities say the person scaled a fence about two minutes before being struck on the runway. The collision caused an engine fire, and the pilot was… pic.twitter.com/6TDyLZ6oiD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 11, 2026

Late last night, a trespasser breached airport security at Denver Int’l Airport, deliberately scaled a perimeter fence, and ran out onto a runway. The trespasser on the runway was then struck by Frontier Airlines Flight 4345 during takeoff at high speed. The pilot stopped… https://t.co/x2oVY1b0AH — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) May 9, 2026

Thermal imaging video obtained by local media shows the unidentified individual climbing over the airport’s perimeter fencing before moving onto the runway. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X that the person was struck “during takeoff at high speed.”

Radio communications from first responders indicated the severity of the scene shortly after the incident. One responder reportedly said Runway 17L had been closed and that the aircraft appeared to have struck an individual on the runway. According to reports, the person was partially pulled into one of the aircraft’s engines during the collision. Denver Airport Incident: Pedestrian Sucked Into Frontier Airlines Engine During Takeoff, Flight Makes Emergency (Watch Video).

Airport officials said 12 people sustained injuries during the incident, while five were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Authorities have not released details about the condition of the injured passengers or crew members. The identity of the person killed on the runway has also not been publicly disclosed.

A spokesperson for Denver International Airport said airport security teams and local police regularly patrol the perimeter area. Officials said the individual managed to scale a barbed-wire fence and reached the runway within approximately two minutes. The airport later stated that an inspection found the perimeter fencing remained intact following the breach. “We are extremely saddened by this incident and express our sympathies to those involved,” the airport said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and Frontier Airlines. Investigators are expected to review surveillance footage, airport security procedures and cockpit communications as they work to determine how the individual gained access to the active runway area before the collision.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Sean Duffy). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 07:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).