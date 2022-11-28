Noida, Nov 28 (PTI) Two men, who allegedly robbed an SUV in Delhi on pretext of taking a lift and then overpowering its driver by using chilli powder, have been arrested by the Noida police, officials said on Monday.

The car, a Tata Harrier belonging to a Noida Sector-93 resident who works in Delhi, was being driven by a driver who had offered ride to four strangers in return for money, an official said.

The strangers had entered the car in Noida and had gone to Delhi when they rubbed chilli powder on driver's eyes and overpowered him, before taking the vehicle towards Gurugram, Haryana where they dumped him, the official said, citing the FIR.

Two accused have been arrested and the car has also been recovered, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Saad Miyan Khan said.

“A zero FIR was lodged in the case that took place in Delhi on September 23. The case was later lodged at the Noida Sector 20 police station. Further, officials at Phase 2 police station got a tip off about the suspects being in their area and nabbed them on Sunday,” Khan said.

Two of the suspects –Roshan Mishra and Anil Kumar – have been arrested while two more of their partners are yet to be caught, the officer said.

According to police, a normal first information report (FIR) has to be lodged at a police station in whose area of jurisdiction a crime is committed. But in case of a “Zero FIR”, the complaint can be filed in any police station irrespective of the area of jurisdiction and it is later transferred to the appropriate police station for action.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 393 (robbery), 411 (receiving property dishonestly) and 34 (crime done by several people with common intention), the police said.

The duo has been sent to jail, the police added.

