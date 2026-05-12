Education

NEET UG 2026 Exam Conducted on May 3 Cancelled After Rajasthan Paper Leak Allegations; CBI to Probe

The National Testing Agency (NTA), with formal approval from the Government of India, has officially cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on May 3, 2026. The decision follows serious allegations of a "guess paper" leak in Rajasthan, prompting a high-level probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Published: May 12, 2026 12:30 PM IST
NEET UG 2026 Exam Conducted on May 3 Cancelled After Rajasthan Paper Leak Allegations; CBI to Probe
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The National Testing Agency (NTA), with formal approval from the Government of India, has officially cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on May 3, 2026. The decision follows serious allegations of a "guess paper" leak in Rajasthan, prompting a high-level probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)To maintain the integrity of the medical entrance process, the NTA confirmed that a re-examination will be conducted nationwide. While the previous results stand nullified, the agency stated that fresh dates for the re-conduct of the exam will be notified separately on its official website. NEET UG Probe: Rajasthan SOG Investigates Circulation of 410-question 'guess Paper' Ahead of Exam.

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled by NTA Amid Paper Leak Row

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TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of National Testing Agency). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

CBI Guess Paper National Testing Agency NEET NEET 2026 NEET 2026 Exam