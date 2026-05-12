NEET UG 2026 Exam Conducted on May 3 Cancelled After Rajasthan Paper Leak Allegations; CBI to Probe

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The National Testing Agency (NTA), with formal approval from the Government of India, has officially cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on May 3, 2026. The decision follows serious allegations of a "guess paper" leak in Rajasthan, prompting a high-level probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). To maintain the integrity of the medical entrance process, the NTA confirmed that a re-examination will be conducted nationwide. While the previous results stand nullified, the agency stated that fresh dates for the re-conduct of the exam will be notified separately on its official website. NEET UG Probe: Rajasthan SOG Investigates Circulation of 410-question 'guess Paper' Ahead of Exam.

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled by NTA Amid Paper Leak Row

In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026

National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately. pic.twitter.com/fh4o4QtzfI — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of National Testing Agency). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).