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A recent video from a regional academic competition has ignited a judging controversy at the National Insight Quiz (LCC) provincial finals in Indonesia's West Kalimantan. The incident, which occurred during a high-stakes "Cerdas Cermat" session on May 9, 2026, sparked widespread public debate after video footage of a scoring dispute involving SMAN 1 Pontianak went viral across social media platforms.

For international observers, the term "Cerdas Cermat" translates most accurately to a "Quiz Bowl" or "Academic Quiz Alliance" (Chozaipah, 2022). It is a long-standing tradition in the Indonesian education system, where teams of students compete to answer questions across various subjects - ranging from mathematics and science to history and religion - under strict time constraints. These competitions are known for their "buzzer rounds," where agility and quick reflexes are as vital as academic knowledge. Guru Bahasa Inggris Viral Video: Alleged English Teacher-Student Clip Sparks Concern in Indonesia.

The Root of the Cerdas Cermat Viral Video Controversy

The controversy began during a high-stakes round between SMAN 1 Pontianak (Team C) and SMAN 1 Sambas (Team B). When asked about the constitutional process for electing members of the Audit Board of Indonesia (BPK), Team C provided a factual answer that aligned with the 1945 Constitution.

However, the panel of judges issued a 5-point penalty to the team. The judges argued that the students’ "articulation" was unclear, claiming they did not distinctly hear the mention of the "Regional Representative Council" (DPD) in the response. Tensions rose minutes later when Team B provided a nearly identical answer and was awarded full points, leading to accusations of inconsistent and unfair judging. Bandar Membara Viral Video: Private Clip Leaks Online; Couple Summoned by Police.

Viral Cerdas Cermat Video

Yang lagi viralllll ... Cerdas cermat di Kalimantan Barat Saat grup C menjawab pertanyaan dari panelis tapi di anggap salah oleh dewan juri bahkan nilainya pun di kurangi Giliran grup B menjawab pertanyaan serupa & jawabannya pun plek ketiplek sama persis dengan grup B, justru… pic.twitter.com/weQ6BrZsCW — 🅽🅸🅲🅺🆈 🅰🆁🆃🅰 🇮🇩 (@Inie_UtyCute) May 12, 2026

Cerdas Cermat Viral Video: Inside the West Kalimantan LCC Controversy

Tragedi Cerdas Cermat Juri Tidak Cermat Malah Menyalahkan Siswi Yang Cermat!!! Merusak mental anak-anak ini mah.. pic.twitter.com/fPiNB57PmP — Satyam Eva Jayate!!! (@PaltiHutabarat) May 11, 2026

Public Backlash and Social Media Reaction

Video of the exchange, showing the students politely defending their answer while the judges remained firm, garnered millions of views on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

Critics of the decision argued that a national academic competition should prioritize factual accuracy over phonetic clarity. The hashtag #LCCKalbar trended as educators and netizens questioned whether the judges were applying standards more suited for a broadcasting or public speaking competition rather than a test of constitutional knowledge.

Official Response and Apology

In response to the growing outcry, the leadership of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR RI) addressed the matter publicly on Monday, May 11. Abcandra Muhammad Akbar Supratman, Vice Chairman of the MPR, issued a formal apology to the students, schools, and the public for the confusion caused by the ruling.

"We acknowledge that the incident has caused discomfort," Abcandra stated. "The goal of this competition is to foster a love for our national pillars, and we regret that the technicalities of the judging process overshadowed the students' hard work."

People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR RI) Launches Internal Probe

MPR RI melalui Sekretariat Jenderal MPR RI menyampaikan klarifikasi dan permohonan maaf terkait polemik pelaksanaan Lomba Cerdas Cermat (LCC) Empat Pilar MPR RI 2026 tingkat Provinsi Kalimantan Barat. MPR RI berkomitmen melakukan evaluasi menyeluruh demi menjaga pelaksanaan… pic.twitter.com/USya2fejER — MPR RI (@mprgoid) May 12, 2026

Investigation and Future Reforms

The Secretary General of the MPR has confirmed that a thorough evaluation of the West Kalimantan event is underway. This includes an investigation into the conduct of the specific judges involved and a review of the scoring rubrics used in regional qualifiers.

Educational authorities in West Kalimantan have also met with representatives from both SMAN 1 Pontianak and SMAN 1 Sambas to mediate the situation. Officials noted that while the final results of the competition currently stand, the incident will lead to stricter certification requirements for judges in future iterations of the National Insight Quiz to ensure transparency and objectivity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of People’s Consultative Assembly). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).