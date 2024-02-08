New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Principal Executive Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Anuj Dayal, on Thursday grieved the death of a man in the Gokulpuri metro station wall collapse incident and announced the suspension of two managers and one junior engineer after the incident.

The Principal Executive Director of DMRC, Anuj Dayal, also announced modified compensation that will be given to the victims and relatives of the deceased.

The suspended officials of the DMRC belong to the Civil Department and a junior engineer.

"An unfortunate incident took place at Gokupuri Metro Station today around 11 am in which five people were injured. One of them has died. They were all rushed to the nearest hospital. The debris that had fallen as a result of this incident was cleared up immediately so that traffic movement would not be affected," he said.

"Two DMRC officials from the Civil Department of Manager Level and Junior Engineer have been immediately put on suspension, pending inquiry. We have shared the details of the Commission for Metro Railway Safety," he added.

"DMRC has now decided to pay Rupees One lakh for minor injury, Five lakhs for grievous injury and an amount of 25 lakhs to the next of kin of the deceased," said Dayal.

"As an abundant safety precaution on this particular line, we are running trains on a single line on this particular stretch between Maujpur to Shiv Vihar, the rest of the pink line is unaffected. DMRC will further investigate the circumstances that led to this incident and we will ensure that proper remedial measures are undertaken so that such incidents do not happen in the future," he said.

Earlier today, a portion of the boundary wall of the Gokulpuri metro station collapsed, resulting in one person's death and injuries to four others.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Karawal Nagar, New Delhi.

The other four injured people have been identified as Ajit Kumar (21), Monu (19), Sandeep (27) and Mohd Tazir (24), all residents of New Delhi. (ANI)

