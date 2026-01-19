New Delhi, January 19: A viral video showing a man urinating openly on a Delhi Metro platform has sparked widespread condemnation and renewed concerns over civic discipline within the capital's transit system. The footage, which began circulating on social media on Monday, January 19, captures the individual relieving himself against the glass railings of a platform in full view of other commuters. While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has previously emphasised strict conduct rules, this latest incident has led to intensified calls for authorities to identify the offender and enforce more stringent penalties.

The video, which gained significant traction on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) after being shared by the popular handle "@gharkekalesh", shows a man standing near the edge of the platform. In the clip, the individual appears to notice that he is being recorded and abruptly stops before fleeing the scene. Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Class 10 Student Dies by Suicide at Rajendra Place Metro Station; Family Alleges Teacher Harassment.

Viral Video Shows Man Openly Urinating on Delhi Metro Platform

While the exact metro station and the date of the recording have not been officially confirmed, the visual evidence of the act has caused a stir among the millions who rely on the network daily. The incident has highlighted a perceived gap in security monitoring for non-criminal but highly disruptive public nuisances.

Social Media Backlash After Video Goes Viral

Online reaction to the footage was swift, with many users expressing frustration over a recurring lack of "civic sense" in public spaces. Commenters on the viral post shared similar experiences, with some claiming they have avoided the metro late at night due to witnessing similar behaviour.

Discussions following the video have touched upon broader social issues, including:

Infrastructure misuse: Complaints about littering and the improper disposal of used tickets.

Public behaviour: Arguments for including civic responsibility in educational curricula.

Security response: Questions regarding why station staff or security personnel were not present to intervene.

Regulations and Enforcement Challenges

Under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, "creating a nuisance" is a punishable offence. Typically, such acts - which include public urination, spitting, or drunkenness 0 carry a fine of INR 200 and immediate removal from the station. However, critics argue that these nominal fines are insufficient to deter repeat offenders.

The DMRC currently manages one of the world's largest metro networks, spanning nearly 400 km and recording record-breaking ridership of over 8 million passenger journeys in a single day as of August 2025. Officials have previously noted that while CCTV coverage is extensive, the sheer volume of commuters makes real-time monitoring of every platform corner a logistical challenge. Delhi Metro Station Viral Video: Chaos Erupts as Girlfriend Catches Boyfriend With Another Girl on Valentine’s Day.

Delhi Metrio Has A History of Passenger Conduct Issues

The Delhi Metro has frequently been in the spotlight for passenger behaviour that violates its code of conduct. From unauthorised "reel" making and public displays of affection to previous instances of littering, the DMRC has struggled to balance its role as a high-speed transit provider with the need to police social etiquette. Authorities continue to urge passengers to report such incidents immediately using the DMRC helpline or by alerting station controllers on-site, rather than solely documenting the events for social media.

