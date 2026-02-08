New Delhi, February 8: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has officially renamed the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 station on the Pink Line to Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar (Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar). The change, which came into effect on February 7, follows an approval from the State Names Authority (SNA) of the Delhi Government. Officials confirmed that the decision was made to reflect local identity and address long-standing public sentiment regarding the landmark temple located near the station’s entrance.

Reducing Commuter Confusion

Beyond cultural significance, the renaming serves a practical purpose for daily travellers. For years, commuters frequently confused Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 with the nearby Mayur Vihar Phase 1 station. Delhi Metro Timings for Republic Day 2026: Metro Services To Start Early at 3 AM on All Lines on January 26.

Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro Station Renamed Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar

#WATCH | The Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro station in East Delhi renamed as Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar. pic.twitter.com/idrBreP1XA — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2026

According to DMRC officials, the similarity in names often led to passengers disembarking at the wrong stop, particularly those unfamiliar with the East Delhi layout. By incorporating "Shree Ram Mandir" into the title, the station now possesses a distinct identifier that clearly separates it from the Phase 1 interchange station.

Community and Political Advocacy

The rechristening is the culmination of a three-year campaign by local residents and the Sanatan Dharm Sabha. Local representatives, including Trilokpuri MLA Ravikant Ujjain, had actively pursued the matter with the Delhi Government’s naming committee.

“This fulfills a genuine public demand,” stated a representative from the Sanatan Dharm Sabha, noting that the temple is a major centre of attraction for the neighbourhood. The proposal was finalised by the 29-member SNA committee, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, which oversees the naming of public infrastructure in the National Capital Territory. Delhi Metro Urination Video: Viral Clip Shows Man Openly Urinating on Platform, Stopping Mid-Way and Fleeing After Seeing Camera.

Updates to Metro Infrastructure

The DMRC has already begun the process of updating the station's physical and digital infrastructure. Commuters will notice the following changes over the coming days:

Signage: Station name boards on platforms and at entry/exit gates are being replaced.

Audio Announcements: In-train announcements will now use the new name: "Welcome to Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar".

Digital Maps: Static and dynamic network maps inside trains and on the official DMRC app are being synchronised with the new title.

The station remains a vital transit point on the Pink Line, connecting East Delhi to key hubs such as Sarai Kale Khan, Lajpat Nagar, and Rajouri Garden.

