Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) In a joint operation with the BSF, the Punjab Police on Wednesday foiled a drug smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and seized three kilograms of heroin and a drone near a village in Amritsar, a top police officer said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said this was the seventh such drone seized during multiple joint operations by the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in less than a week.

In total, 14.5 kilograms of heroin has been seized, he said.

Following reliable inputs about the smuggling attempt, the Amritsar Rural Police and the BSF launched an intensive search operation in Bhaini Rajputan village in Gharinda and found the heroin and the drone near a pond, the DGP said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, Satinder Singh said a case was registered and investigations are underway.

